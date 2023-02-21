Through a resolution, Aerocivil reported that the process that is being studied to approve or deny a possible union between Avianca and Viva, will be maintained and will continue under article 10 of Law 1340 of 2009.

The country’s air authority stated that it convenes the Superintendency of Transportation as the entity that exercises control and surveillance so that, if deemed appropriate, it intervenes in the process by providing useful elements for the analysis of the projected operation, making it clear that the The control and surveillance entity will have 15 business days, as established by law, to make a decision.

The resolution also established a period of 15 business days for Avianca and Viva to rule on the information provided by third parties interested in the process and if they consider it pertinent to dispute said information.

Aerocivil also extended the term by three business days, for both Avianca and Viva to rule on the requests of Aerolíneas Argentinas, Ultra Air, Wingo, Latam and Jetsmart, to be recognized as third parties interested in the process.

According to figures presented by the director of Aerocivil, Sergio París Mendoza, he had previously said that the particular case of the integration between these two airlines occurs in a conjunctural situation where it is understood that “the exit is through an integration , there are many others”.

París expressed that he is sure that the Government, as it has done in the past, can come in to rescue companies: “there are thousands of ways for Viva to continue presenting its services with the quality that it has been doing and with the love that it has given it. it has the Colombians”, said the director.

repairs

Several companies such as Latam Airlines have referred to this integration. The executive director of Latam Airlines Colombia, Santiago Álvarez, expressed his disagreement with the recent decisions that have been made regarding the process, assuring that these take away certain guarantees from his company as a third party interested in the union that both want to bring to a good end. Avianca as Viva.

Álvarez recalled that in August of last year, Avianca and Viva filed a petition to be able to organize their integration and, from that moment, a process began that Aerocivil conducted with procedure 1437, a law that since 2009 has been used by Aeronautics Civilian for this type of operations.

Subsequently, on January 19, Latam declared itself surprised by the decision that led it to declare the nullity of the process, after having advanced. In the first instance, she had even refused the integration of Avianca and Viva, and she annulled this process on the grounds that there were procedural flaws and an incorrect procedure had been used.

For this reason, a new process began as a clean slate, now under Law 1340, which is the competition law, a fact that has other players in the market such as Latam quite concerned.

Changes

Following this, the executive director explained that, since the change in the law or regulation had occurred to define the future of the union request of Avianca and Viva, interested third parties, as was the case of Latam, lost that benefit that they had achieved. in a first instance.

For this reason, he stressed that, for his business and the national air market, it is of vital importance that interested third parties remain active and are not simply spectators within the Avianca-Viva process.

In this regard, he added: “Now, once again we have to take those steps, which is the important thing about being interested third parties: that one, as a market player, can contribute information to the process and propose remedies and conditions so that the market is effectively protected.”

From Latam it was explained that, apart from losing strength the figure of interested third party, also the figure of Positive Administrative Silence in the new law begins to play against the other actors in the sector. If no response is given within a certain period, the union would pass by law to be understood as approved.