They fail to comply with protection of care for more than a thousand displaced indigenous people in Quibdó

More than 1,000 displaced indigenous people in Quibdó wait to be relocated thanks to a guardianship ruled in favor of the Attorney General’s Office

– There are 650 families that do not receive attention with a differential approach from the State.

– The Attorney General’s Office prepares a report for the judge who protected the rights of these communities with all the breaches.

The extraordinary Commission sent to Chocó by Attorney Margarita Cabello Blanco, found that more than 650 indigenous families who remain displaced in 12 settlements in Quibdó, are not being assisted by State entities, in accordance with the differential approach that the law provides for they. Also that the orders embodied in the guardianship ruling to relocate them to their ancestral territories are not being complied with.

During visits to two settlements, Las Palmas and Baudata, in the rural area of ​​Quibdó, the Attorney General’s Office revealed the precarious conditions in which they live, devoid of all kinds of guarantees to their rights, without access roads, in traditional houses that have wooden roofs. plastic, without walls and without possibilities of access to health.

Among the cases exposed by the indigenous leaders was that of a child bitten by a snake, who until now has not received medical attention and has survived thanks to indigenous ancestral medicine.

The term given by the judge to comply with all the orders issued, expires next November, for this reason the special commission of the Attorney General’s Office prepares a report to the judge who ruled the guardianship, so that he requires the entities that are failing to comply with the issued orders.