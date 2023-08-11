They favored the disappearance of the ‘Ndrangheta boss, eight arrests – News

The Reggio Calabria flying squad has carried out a precautionary custody order against eight people, including already detained, accused of having favored the disappearance of the ‘Ndrangheta boss Domenico Crea, head of the homonymous gang of Rizziconi of the ‘Ndrangheta . The provision was issued by the Reggio Calabria district magistrate at the request of the Dda. The crimes charged to those arrested are mafia-type criminal association, personal aiding and abetting and procured non-compliance with the sentence. Seven other people are under investigation for the latter crime and for personal aiding and abetting.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

