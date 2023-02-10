Ronald Enrique Ortega Vásquez was accused of the crime of aggravated violent carnal access in a homogeneous and successive contest for allegedly sexually abusing his 11-year-old nephew for three years and in addition to forcing him to consume marijuana, cocaine and alcohol to have greater control over him and perform sexual harassment.

The hearing was held in the First Criminal Court of the Circuit with functions of knowledge of Valledupar, in a virtual manner in which the 13th sectional Prosecutor’s Office against sexual crimes indicated that the prison sentence to which this man who was a military man is exposed is of up to 20 years in prison, without any kind of benefits because the alleged victim is a minor.

According to the accusing body’s account, the events occurred in a neighborhood in the south of Valledupar, at the home of some relatives where the child’s trust was gradually gained.

It should be noted that Ortega Vásquez has not accepted charges, and since August 2022 he has been deprived of liberty. The preparatory hearing was set for March 8.

