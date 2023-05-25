They filter a complete video of a couple who had sex on a beach in Cartagena

In broad daylight and in the middle of the beautiful landscape of the beaches of La Boquilla in Cartagena, a man and a woman had sex under the gaze of everyone in the place. They did not care if there were boys or girls present or even that a subject recorded them from afar with his cell phone, even so they gave free rein to their passion mounted on a beach chair.

The event occurred last holiday Monday and stunned those present who did not want to interrupt intercourse either.. It must be remembered that the beaches of La Boquilla are some of the most visited by families from all over the world.

The authorities are on the trail of those responsible for this shameful actbut so far his identity is unknown.

It is worth noting that, in Colombia, having sexual relations in public spaces can be considered an act of exhibitionism and the fine for this act is 16 current legal daily minimum wages, approximately $533,000 pesos.

Exhibitionism, although it does not lead to jail, is prohibited according to the National Police Code, which states: “those who engage in practices that generate annoyance due to their auditory impact, disrespect the rules of public places, Performing sexual acts or exhibitionism that create annoyance to the community could face a type 3 fine.”