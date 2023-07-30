Home » They filter new chilling details about the Mauricio Leal case
News

They filter new chilling details about the Mauricio Leal case

by admin
They filter new chilling details about the Mauricio Leal case

Jair recounted that when they arrived at Mauricio’s house, they had to enter through the window of the hairdresser’s room and find a scene that was difficult to see, since there was the lifeless body of Marleny Hernández and Mauricio, in which it is specified that the stylist had a knife buried in his stomach.

The same driver assured that Jhonier felt calm when he saw the shocking scene, saying only “Mao, what did you do?”

After the uniformed officers arrived, according to the driver, the hairdresser’s brother responded with astonishing tranquility, and for Ruíz there were indications that something strange was happening to Jhonier, because days ago he had made a striking comment, assuring “I am the only heir and I am the one who will manage everything.

For now, the investigations continue while waiting for the trial against Jhonier Leal to take place, in which the Prosecutor’s Office requests a sentence of more than 50 years from the court.

See also  Colombian criminal organization presented before the Justice of El Salvador

You may also like

Carinthian heads embassy in Athens

92 broke the 30 yuan mark, and gasoline...

Sergeant Cleared of Criminal Liability in Death of...

Exploring the Rich History and Cultural Relics of...

“When starting a family, many women lose power...

6 people were killed in a small plane...

Journalists are also in campaigns

US judge dismisses Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN

Refining companies that were doing well, their 2nd...

Ambulances without SOAT are causing accidents on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy