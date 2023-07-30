They filter new chilling details about the Mauricio Leal case

Jair recounted that when they arrived at Mauricio’s house, they had to enter through the window of the hairdresser’s room and find a scene that was difficult to see, since there was the lifeless body of Marleny Hernández and Mauricio, in which it is specified that the stylist had a knife buried in his stomach.

The same driver assured that Jhonier felt calm when he saw the shocking scene, saying only “Mao, what did you do?”

After the uniformed officers arrived, according to the driver, the hairdresser’s brother responded with astonishing tranquility, and for Ruíz there were indications that something strange was happening to Jhonier, because days ago he had made a striking comment, assuring “I am the only heir and I am the one who will manage everything.

For now, the investigations continue while waiting for the trial against Jhonier Leal to take place, in which the Prosecutor’s Office requests a sentence of more than 50 years from the court.

