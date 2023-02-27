After a citizen complaint before the Secretary of Security and Justice of Calithe authorities intervened a clandestine party, in which, according to reports, there were 300 minors consuming alcohol and psychoactive substances.

In videos recorded by the authorities during the operation, it is observed how some minors left the place crying, while others tried to escape from the police.

Likewise, the authorities contacted the parents of the minors and several of them came to the site to notice the facts.

It was learned that a mother fainted in front of the Childhood and Adolescence Police, while other parents went into a nervous breakdown.

The minors were handed over to their parents.

During the operation, the DJ who entertained the party was arrested.

On the other hand, the minors indicated that the party had been called through social networks this weekend.

the operative

As reported by Jimmy Dranguet, the city’s Secretary of Security, “due to a citizen complaint, we arrived at a house in the north of the city where a clandestine party with minors was taking place.”

The official added that “we entered with the authorities, we found consumption of liquor and consumption of psychoactive substances, that is why measures were taken to restore the rights of minors.”

Dranguet stated that in this situation, those of legal age who promote this type of party will be investigated.

Weight of the Law

He emphasized that the adults linked to these clandestine activities will receive the full weight of the Law and must answer to justice.

The secretary said that “we are not going to allow the city of Cali continue to carry out those activities that put the rights of our girls, boys and adolescents at risk.”

The authorities reiterated the call to parents to be aware of their children to prevent this type of situation from continuing.

Last night a party for minors in the north of the city was intervened with more than 300 minors. At the party there were hallucinogenic substances, alcohol consumption and condoms. The DJ was captured and the parents came to pick up the minors. pic.twitter.com/TvBKLBRjES – Mayor of Cali (@AlcaldiaDeCali) February 26, 2023

