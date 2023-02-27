Home News They find 300 minors at a clandestine party in Cali
News

They find 300 minors at a clandestine party in Cali

by admin
They find 300 minors at a clandestine party in Cali

After a citizen complaint before the Secretary of Security and Justice of Calithe authorities intervened a clandestine party, in which, according to reports, there were 300 minors consuming alcohol and psychoactive substances.

In videos recorded by the authorities during the operation, it is observed how some minors left the place crying, while others tried to escape from the police.

Likewise, the authorities contacted the parents of the minors and several of them came to the site to notice the facts.

It was learned that a mother fainted in front of the Childhood and Adolescence Police, while other parents went into a nervous breakdown.

The minors were handed over to their parents.

During the operation, the DJ who entertained the party was arrested.

On the other hand, the minors indicated that the party had been called through social networks this weekend.

the operative

As reported by Jimmy Dranguet, the city’s Secretary of Security, “due to a citizen complaint, we arrived at a house in the north of the city where a clandestine party with minors was taking place.”

The official added that “we entered with the authorities, we found consumption of liquor and consumption of psychoactive substances, that is why measures were taken to restore the rights of minors.”

Dranguet stated that in this situation, those of legal age who promote this type of party will be investigated.

Weight of the Law

He emphasized that the adults linked to these clandestine activities will receive the full weight of the Law and must answer to justice.

The secretary said that “we are not going to allow the city of Cali continue to carry out those activities that put the rights of our girls, boys and adolescents at risk.”

See also  Li Yundi was abandoned?Analysis: The CCP has arranged in advance | Piano | Prostitution | Beijing

The authorities reiterated the call to parents to be aware of their children to prevent this type of situation from continuing.

Comments

You may also like

The “March 12” initiative of Haining Comprehensive Administrative...

Despite ceasefire, not for drug trafficking by armed...

An Aeroitalia Rome-Alghero – Sardinia flight was canceled...

PSG woke up with Messi and Mbappé: they...

Zaobao | China’s first ChatGPT-like model will be...

Pick and plate in Medellín Tuesday, February 28,...

Milan: Hernandez, Musso’s own goal? No, I feel...

The unpublished photo of Daniela Ospina when she...

Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau pinpointed the...

Democratic Pole Party has a new board of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy