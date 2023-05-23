In a vacant lot and face down, a corpse was found in the La Pradera citadel.

In a vacant lot they found a corpse in the Citadel The Prairie. This in the city of Manta, Manabí.

The discovery of the body in the vacant lot was recorded at 5:00 p.m. this Monday, May 22, 2023.

Neighbors of the sector gave the alert about the corpse on this vacant lot. Police from various services arrived at the scene.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Alvaro Moreira Rodriguez.

Several neighbors indicated that Moreira was a resident of this sector.

However, many of them were not surprised that they found it in such conditions.

According to information released to this media outlet, Moreira had recently left a rehabilitation clinic.

However, it was reported that in recent days he had suffered an alleged relapse into drug use.

People, who indicated that they were relatives, arrived at the scene of the events and recognized him.

Police reported that Moreira’s body had stab wounds.

Criminalistics agents arrived at the scene to carry out the investigation. raising of the corpse.

All the complete information, with photos, tomorrow in our printed edition.

Remember to buy our newspaper every day or subscribe to the digital edition to be well informed.

WATCH THE LIVE STREAM AND FOLLOW US ON OUR FACEBOOK. CLICK IT

https://fb.watch/kHPB3ZbmNN/