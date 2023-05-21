They find a body in the Aguilán river in Azogues





This afternoon, Saturday May 20, at 2:20 p.m., a call was received on the 9-1-1 emergency line alerting them to the discovery of a body in the river, specifically in the Aguilán sector, in Guapán, canton of Azogues.

The ECU911 Austro Zonal Center coordinated with the Azogues Fire Department (CBA) and the Ecuadorian National Police (PPNN) to attend to this emergency situation.

Fire personnel were in charge of recovering the body of a man who was on a slope of approximately 40 meters.

Police officers took charge of the scene to carry out the corresponding procedures to remove the body.