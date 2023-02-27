Home News They find a body on the Ruta del Sol in the jurisdiction of La Gloria
They find a body on the Ruta del Sol in the jurisdiction of La Gloria

Jaider Vega Santiago, 35, was found dead with a gunshot wound, on one side of the Ruta del Sol road under the jurisdiction of the Besotes corregimiento, belonging to the municipality of La Gloria, Cesar.

The community, upon noticing the lifeless body, notified the Police and CTI officials from the Prosecutor’s Office carried out the technical inspection of the corpse.

Locals told that the deceased resided in the village of San Pablo, rural area of ​​Besotes and that they did not know the motives and perpetrators of the crime.

For their part, they indicated that an investigation was opened in the case and that the body was transferred to Legal Medicine in Aguachica.

