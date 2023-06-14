Home » They find a dead man in the village of Aguachica
Natanel León Santiago was found dead with two gunshot wounds, at the entrance to the village of La Morena, belonging to the township of Norean, jurisdiction of Aguachica. This event happened this Tuesday morning and was reported to the Police, when residents of the area noticed the body.

There were no details about the origin of the victim since the residents indicated that they did not know him.

It was also known that police officers, together with the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office, carried out the technical inspection of the corpse, which was taken to the Forensic Medicine morgue of the municipality.

The deceased had one of the shots to the head and another to the abdomen.

