They find a dead man in the village of Montecristo in Valledupar

In the village of Montecristo belonging to the village of Villa Germania, jurisdiction of Valledupar, a man was found dead with a shot, apparently from a shotgun.

The removal of the corpse was carried out this Tuesday by officials of the Sijín, after a farmer gave notice to the authorities.

“This person manifests about the discovery of a lifeless body of a male person, in a state of decomposition, apparently with a gunshot wound,” said the authorities’ report.

On this case, the Police indicated that they had not been able to obtain more information from the locals at the moment.

