In the village of San José de Lipa (Arauca), the exhumation of the body of a man reported missing was carried out over the weekend, which was located in a common grave.

This finding corresponds to the work of the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office and criminal experts from SIJIN Arauca who transferred the corpse to the Legal Medicine headquarters, to begin the process that allows its identification and delivery to relatives.

Relatives say armed men took them away

This exhumation has to do with the case of the disappearance of two men in events that occurred on January 28 of this year, where an armed incursion allegedly occurred on the Los Guarataros farm; according to witnesses, the subjects fired indiscriminately and under threat asked for the location of a cove whose content is unknown.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Edwin de Jesús Gómez was there, who was forced to get into a van where Jackson Leandro García González was also present, both reported missing and for whom the urgent search mechanism was activated.

The complaint for disappearance was filed with the Local Prosecutor 17 of the municipality of Tame, Pablo José Peña, and the case was also presented before the Ombudsman’s Office.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

Related