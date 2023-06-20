Home » They find a pregnant migrant dead in a boat near Spain – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
They find a pregnant migrant dead in a boat near Spain

The body of a deceased pregnant woman was recovered from an inflatable boat in which 53 sub-Saharan migrants were traveling near the island of Lanzarote, in the Atlantic archipelago of the Canary Islands, the Spanish coast guard reported Tuesday.

The vessel was sighted by a fishing boat half a nautical mile from Los Cocoteros beach, in eastern Lanzarote, said a spokesman for the Salvamento Marítimo coast guard.

In the pneumatics were 53 migrants, all of sub-Saharan origin, including 43 men, 7 women and 3 children, the spokesman explained.

One of the women, pregnant, had died, he added.

The migrants were taken to the town of Arrecife, where the survivors are receiving medical assistance.

