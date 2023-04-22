They find a ship from the Second World War where a thousand prisoners died

Deep-sea explorers have located the wreckage of a Japanese ship that was torpedoed during World War II near the Philippines, killing more than 1,000 prisoners, mostly Australians.

The ship “Montevideo Maru” was found on April 18 more than 4,000 meters deep in the South China Sea, 110 km from the Philippine island of Luzon, the Silentworld Foundation for underwater archeology announced on Saturday.

The discovery of the ship, sunk on July 1, 1942 by a US submarine whose crew was unaware they were carrying prisoners of war, came after 12 days of searching with an underwater drone with sonar.

“We believe it was hit by two torpedoes,” Capt. Roger Turner, the expedition’s technical director, said by phone.

The ship broke in two, the bow and stern lying about 500 meters from each other on the seabed, it added.

The sinking of the “Montevideo Maru” is one of Australia’s worst maritime tragedies.

According to the Silentworld Foundation, nearly 1,060 people of 14 nationalities were killed, including 979 Australians, of whom 850 were in the military.

They had been captured a few months earlier by Japanese forces in the fall of the coastal township of Rabaul in Papua New Guinea.

“Finally, the resting place for the lost souls of the ‘Montevideo Maru’ has been found. We hope the news brings some comfort to loved ones who have had a long vigil,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

According to the Silentworld Foundation, it took more than five years to plan the search mission, which began on 6 of April.

“A Terrible Chapter in History”

Silentworld stated that the remains of the “Montevideo Maru”, which are deeper than those of the “Titanic”, will not be removed.

Neither objects nor human remains will be removed, out of respect for the families of the victims.

“The discovery of the ‘Montevideo Maru’ closes a terrible chapter in Australia’s military and maritime history,” said John Mullen, director of Silentworld, which has carried out the search together with Dutch offshore prospecting company Fugro and the australian army.

“Families waited years for news of their missing loved ones before learning of the tragic outcome. Some never fully accepted that their loved ones were among the victims,” ​​he said.

The search mission involved Australian Andrea Williams, whose grandfather and great-uncle, both prisoners of war, died in the sinking of the ship.

It is “very emotional, but also a great source of pride to have been able to find the wreckage” of the ship, he told AFP, saying the news was “extremely comforting” for the relatives of the victims.

The discovery of the wreckage ended 81 years of uncertainty for the relatives of the victims, said General Simon Stuart, head of the Australian army.

“A loss like this spans decades and reminds us of the human cost of conflict,” he declared.

Among the dead on board the “Montevideo Maru” were 33 sailors from the Norwegian freighter “Herstein” -also taken prisoner by the Japanese in Rabaul- and about twenty Japanese guards and crew, according to Silentworld.

According to the same source, among the victims of the shipwreck were citizens of other countries: the United Kingdom, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Solomon Islands, Sweden and the United States.