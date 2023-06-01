They find a taxi loaded with hallucinogens in Cali

The tentacles of the gadgets used by drug traffickers in Santiago de Cali reach all corners and guilds of the city.

On this occasion, in an operation by the Metropolitan Police of Cali, they found a public service vehicle riddled with marijuana.

The capture and the discovery occurred during the deployment of one of the differential plans in Commune 16 of the capital of Valle; by the uniformed officers who were in the Antonio Nariño neighborhood.

The officers captured a person who was in a taxi-type public service vehicle, in which, in the midst of these controls, 94 and a half kilos of marijuana were foundwith an approximate appraisal value of 18 million pesos.

The designated subject He was arrested for the crime of traffic, manufacture or possession of narcotics.

Subsequently, he was left before the Attorney General’s Office, where they will define his judicial situation.

The Cali authorities insist on their call in relation to citizens who have information that helps them find the capture of people who have committed crimes or have been participants, feel free to report.

The number for these contributions is WhatsApp line 3116253670where professionals will guarantee complete confidentiality.

