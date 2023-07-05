They find a teenager who was missing for 8 years – EntornoInteligente

Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV was 17 years old when he disappeared in Houston, Texas

After being missing for more than eight years, Rudolph “Rudy” Farias, now 25, has been found alive.

Farias disappeared as a teenager in Houston, Texas, on March 6, 2015, but was found Saturday, according to the Texas Center for the Missing.

“After 8 long years Rudy has been located safely,” the center said in a tweet. “Please continue to be with his family in his prayers as Rudy recovers in the hospital.”

Farias was transported to the hospital after he was found unresponsive outside a church with cuts and bruises all over his body, Farias’ mother told ABC13. She also believes that she has been abused by him.

In March 2015, Farias was walking her dogs when she disappeared, according to the outlet. He was reported missing after the dogs were found, but he was never found.

At the time she disappeared, she was suffering from depression after losing her brother in a motorcycle accident, NBC News reports.

In 2015, Brenda Paradise, a private investigator hired by the Farias family, told NBC News: “His brother was his best friend in the world. He just went through a lot more than anyone her age should.”

It is not clear if Farias left voluntarily or what led to her disappearance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

