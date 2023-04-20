Home » They find a ton of explosives in two locations in Bogotá
They find a ton of explosives in two locations in Bogotá

During an operation by the National Police and the Judicial Investigation Directorate (Dijín) they managed to seize a ton of explosives inside the buildings in two locations in Bogotá.

According to information from the authorities, the first discovery occurred in a winery in the La Favorita neighborhood, in the town of Los Mártires and the second in Fontibón. The seized material was hidden in boxes

Through information provided by the public, the location of a controlled substance was known, reaching both sites, resulting in the seizure of 42 packages of 25 kg each, for a total of 1,050 kg of potassium chlorate and 145 containers of 100 g each, for a total of 14.5 kg of black powder.

The work of the Judicial Police revealed that potassium chlorate is one of the controlled substances under Resolution number 081 of 2002 issued by the Military Industry’, which classifies as explosives for all legal purposes the raw materials and inputs that Without being individually explosive, together they make up an explosive substance.

Through the analysis of the information collected, it was evidenced that part or all of this substance was intended to be sent from the capital city to different cities of the Country, by means of cargo transportation, exposing the lives of the carriers and the people who could come into contact with it. explosive material.

In the same way, the multi-crime organizations to whom this type of controlled substance finally reaches could possibly be used for illegal mining or for the manufacture of explosive devices, which would be used in attacks on military or police units or strategic assets, putting them at risk. to citizenship.

During the current term, it would be the fourth seizure of explosive material in Bogotá and other municipalities in the center of the country by the National Police, in which the seizure of 990 inelectric detonators last March in the town of Puente Aranda stands out. .

