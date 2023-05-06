They find a young university student buried near Lake Calima

The strange death of a university student who lived in the Floralia neighborhood, it is research matter by the authorities.

The victim, identified as Henzel Johau Cuero Quintero (20 years old)a Foreign Trade student at the Universidad del Valle, was found lifeless in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Calima, El Darién, in a wooded area of ​​the sector.

Near entrance 4 in the Sotavento sector, this macabre discovery occurred; during the technical inspection, it was observed that one of the extremities of the young man murdered was on the surface while the rest of the body was buried.

The relatives of this young man from the municipality of Guapi, Cauca, indicated that Henzel had arrived in the municipality of Calima on Saturday, April 29. in the company of a group of friends to enjoy the weekend at Lake Calima.

After losing contact with his relative, and receiving no information about his status or whereabouts, the family decides to go to the place on Saturday night to start the search and demand a thorough investigation.

Some photos of the people who were with Henzel at Lake Calima have been posted on social mediaindicating that they are responsible for his death.

In the midst of the consternation and pain of the Guapi community, justice has been requested for Henzel Johau Cuero Quintero with the hashtag #justiciaparahenzel.

