They find an arm on the right bank of Valledupar

On Thursday afternoon, the inhabitants found an arm lying in the middle of the brush that surrounds the right bank of the Guatapurí river in Valledupar.

The upper member was found in a highly decomposed state and in the sector known as the old nursery. CTI personnel from the Prosecutor’s Office inspected the area and transferred the left arm to the Legal Medicine headquarters.

The finding comes shortly after the authorities also found a human head on the right bank. However, forensic professionals will be in charge of determining if the parties found correspond to the same person.

A short time ago, the community also found the lifeless body of José Eduvige Vargas in the area, killed by a shot to the head.

