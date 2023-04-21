Home » They find an indigenous Chocoana dead in a tenancy in Medellín
They find an indigenous Chocoana dead in a tenancy in Medellín

On the night of Tuesday, April 18, a Chocoana indigenous woman was found dead in one of the tenements that are located in Niquitao, in the center of Medellín.

It was reported that the victim was part of the Alto Andágueda communities, Bagadó municipality, who was 23 years old. She left behind two children, one under 10 months old and the other 3 years old, and was in the process of returning.

The woman had signs of hanging. Suicide or femicide? “She is a woman victim of the armed conflict. “The CTI of the prosecutor’s office removed the body and will later carry out the pertinent investigation to clarify the facts,” said Sonia Inés Peña Rentería, Leader of the Group of Ethnic Affairs, Migrants and Refugees of the Ombudsman of Medellín.

The official also explained that they will continue to monitor the return processes of this community to Alto Andágueda de Chocó.

