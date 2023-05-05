Home » They find an M-60 machine gun that had fallen from a helicopter
The National Army reported that an M-60 machine gun that had fallen from a helicopter during an overflight in the Arauca and Saravena area was recovered.

According to the official report, the aircraft left the capital of Arauca on Tuesday, May 2 in the afternoon and after about 16 minutes of flight, the flight crew member who was on the left side of the helicopter reported to the pilot in command that the machine gun it had felt.

Following the notification, search work began in the area and the entry of 24 members of the command against Drug Trafficking and Transnational Threats (Conat) was authorized, who were transferred in another helicopter to the coordinates where it had been calculated that the vehicle could have fallen. weapon. Finally, the Army Air Assault Aviation Division reported that the M-60 machine gun was found.

The Army has indicated that it continues with the technical and administrative investigations to determine the reasons why the machine gun fell from the helicopter and thus prevent similar events from happening again. In the area where the incident occurred, there is a presence of illegal armed groups, which seek to control the territory and drug trafficking routes to Venezuela.

The helicopter that transported the machine gun was manned by four members of the public force: the pilot, the co-pilot and two auxiliaries. The flight had written authorization number 0401.

The Air Assault Aviation Division of the Army has expressed its commitment to guarantee safety in all military operations, for which reason it will maintain constant communication with the competent authorities to guarantee that the accident does not repeat itself.

