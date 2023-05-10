They find camps and destroy alleged marijuana plantation plots in the district of Lima

The Abg. Jorge Encina, agent of the Specialized Unit in the fight against drug trafficking, reported on the procedure that was carried out in the Paso Tuna neighborhood of the district of Lima, San Pedro, where three hectares of alleged marijuana crops were verified.

The interveners raided the rural property, where they proceeded to destroy three hectares of plots of alleged marijuana in harvest, two in growth stage hectares, two campsites and 700kg of chopped marijuana distributed in 200 bags.

During the operation, no detainees were reported, since no person was found at the time of the intervention. This task carried out in the north was coordinated between the Public Ministry and Agents of the Anti-Narcotics Department of the National Police.

Finally, he referred to a problem of the consumption and sale of psychoactive drugs that is increasing in society today due to micro-trafficking. In this regard, he expressed that inter-institutional work is required to work for the youth population in order to eradicate this scourge.