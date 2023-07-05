THEY FIND DRUGS, CONTRABAND PRODUCTS AND CAPTURE FUGES « cde News

PEDRO JUAN CABALLERO (special envoy) On Monday, on its third day, Operation Basalto seized a large quantity of marijuana and contraband products and arrested two fugitives in Pedro Juan Caballero.

Luis Apesteguia, FTC spokesman, reported that 26 hectares of illegal marijuana, 100 kilos of ready-to-use marijuana, 130 kilos of seeds and five camps were detected and eradicated.

In addition, he commented that two people with current arrest warrants for robbery and sexual abuse of minors were apprehended.

He said that 710 kilos of fruit and vegetable products, 240 kilos of sugar, and 6,000 kilos of beef smuggled into the national territory were also seized.

He mentioned that the active presence of these control institutions does not have an end date.

Apesteguía mentioned that it is a joint operation with its Brazilian counterparts and they cover the border area.

“Operation Basalto is a combined operation with Brazil, on the Brazilian side the name of the mirror operation of Basalto is Operation Ágata,” he said.

He mentioned that it is a joint operation because all the components of the Military Forces, both the Army, the Navy and the Air Force participate in this operation. As well as the Directorate of War Material (Dimabel).

Operation Basalt, carried out by security organizations of our country, including the Joint Task Force (FTC), began this weekend in the same way towards Brazilian territory.

The objective of the joint control is to discourage transnational crime for drug and arms trafficking, this will be carried out in the border area for a few days.

It is headed by the Public Ministry, the National Police, the National Anti-drug Secretariat (Senad), the Ministry of the Interior, Customs and other agencies, with the aim of removing the greatest possible number of transnational crimes that affect the border area.

