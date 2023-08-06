They find evidence of possible murderer of Edwin Arrieta in Thailand

The Thai Police have found a kayak allegedly used by the Spanish Daniel Sancho, accused of the murder of a man of Colombian nationality, and who allegedly used the canoe to throw a suitcase in which were the dismembered remains of his victim.

The Spaniard is currently accused of murdering 44-year-old Edwin Arrieta Arteaga last Tuesday and dismembering his lifeless body in a hotel on the island of Koh Phangan, in the southeast of the country.

Two days later, on Thursday, the garbage collection service found several human remains inside a sack of fertilizer in an area of ​​the island. The Spaniard, 29 years old and son of actor Rodolfo Sancho, He was arrested the next day and ended up confessing to the crime, according to the police account collected by the ‘Bangkok Post’.

The kayak has been found on Salat beach, about 300 meters from the hotel where the murder occurred. The canoe is owned by two women, identified as “Tuk” and “Kanda”, who have explained to the security forces that the Spaniard asked them to rent the kayak around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Although at first they refused to rent it due to the danger of sailing after sunset, the defendant, frustrated, finally offered to buy it for $1,000, terms they ended up accepting.

The victim was a plastic surgeon with a clinic in Monteria, Colombia, and it is believed that the killer and victim were in a romantic relationship.

