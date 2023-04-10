The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) has reported this Sunday the death of Diego Mauricio Mejía Rojas, a former guerrilla member of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and signatory of the Peace Agreement in 2016.

“This signatory was assassinated in the Los Prados neighborhood, in the municipality of Puerto Asís, Putumayo, by armed men who were mobilizing on a motorcycle,” reads a statement from the agency.

Mejía, who is the sixth peace signatory to be assassinated in 2023, was currently working in the specialized sub-directorate of the National Protection Unit (UNP), a state body in charge of protecting people under threat in Colombia. He was also a member of the Departmental Council of the Commons Party in his region.

The UNP has added that Mejía was a member of the Memoria Viva union, and has conveyed its condolences to his family and to the community of peace signatories. “We ask the authorities in charge of administering justice for results,” the unit has indicated.

The Colombian Ombudsman’s Office has indicated that “deterrence, control and mitigation of the threat context must be ensured from a focus on human security and the protection of communities, leaders, human rights defenders and signatories of the peace agreement that are at risk as a result of the presence and constant threats by the armed groups that are present in the territory”.

Indepaz also reported on Sunday the death of the indigenous leader Luis Alberto Quiñones Cortés in the Nariño region, who had recently been forcibly displaced from his territory, had received complaints and had protection measures from the UNP.