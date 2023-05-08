They find four bodies with signs of torture on a bridge in Acapulco

The lifeless bodies of four men were found Saturday on a pedestrian bridge in the Mexican resort of Acapulco, in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, according to state authorities.

Of the four bodies, one was hung from the bridge with a rope, another was left on the flyover and the other two were left on the road, while all showed signs of torture.

Through a statement, the Guerrero State Attorney General’s Office reported that at around 06:30 hours (12:30 GMT) four bodies of the male handcuffed were found on Ruiz Cortines avenue, “two of them on the road, one more suspended from the pedestrian bridge and another one a few meters from it”.

The FGE added that they also found two banners allegedly signed by the “Los Rusos” criminal cell, with messages addressed to other criminal organizations that control drug trafficking in Acapulco.

According to security specialists, this criminal cell has ties to the Sinaloa Cartel, since this criminal group intends to control the drug transfer route.

To control the violence that is experienced in the port of Acapulco, two weeks ago, one hundred patrols arrived at the resort to reinforce crime prevention and strengthen security strategies, in addition to 600 security cameras and 400 radios.

Violence in Acapulco has been on the rise in recent months. From January to March 2023, 450 intentional homicides have been registered, with 157 crimes in the first month of the year, according to data from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System.

Just on Friday, the mayoress of Acapulco, Abelina López Rodríguez, declared to the media “there will be homicides as long as someone is involved in something bad, as long as one does not get involved in anything, nothing happens.”

And he assured that for violence and insecurity to decrease, the family nucleus must be strengthened, since even if there are “a million security elements, there can still be homicides.”

In 2022, nine of the 10 most violent cities in the world were Mexican with Colima, Zamora and Ciudad Obregón, in the first three places and Acapulco in tenth place, the Citizen Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice reported last February.

Mexico faces a violent wave in recent years. In 2022, a total of 30,968 intentional homicides were recorded, while in 2021 there were 33,308.

Before, the two most violent years in its history were recorded, under the mandate of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, with 34,690 murder victims in 2019 and 34,554 in 2020.

