They find human remains in bags that could be those of the disappeared in “call centers” in Mexico

The Jalisco Attorney General’s Office stressed that the finding still needs to be examined.

The whereabouts of seven young workers from two ‘call centers’, who disappeared between May 20 and 22 in the Mexican state of Jalisco, could be determined soon: the authorities found human remains in black bags in a shack in the municipality of Zapopan, where they lost track of them.

The search efforts led “to the location of various bags with human remains in the Mirador del Bosque ravine, in Zapopan,” the State Prosecutor’s Office reported Wednesday night.

«Preliminarily it is reported that up to now they have extracted 45 bags with human remains belonging to both male and female persons,” he added.

The bags were found “in a ravine” 40 meters deep. The case has set off alarms in the entity in the west of the country that has the most disappearances registered: 14,041 people not located, according to the local registry.

The missing persons are the Itzel brothers, Abigail, and Carlos David; Jesus Alfredo; Arthur; Carlos Benjamin; Mayra Karina; and Jorge Miguel. According to his relatives, there would be another disappearance victim, so if it is confirmed, there would be eight people not found.

At the moment “it cannot be specified”

The Prosecutor’s Office said in its statement that “at the moment it cannot be specified that the remains located” are those of these young people.

For now, the authorities work with the hypothesis of what would be a case of forced recruitment of youth and that in these ‘call centers’ telephone scams would be carried out for the fraudulent sale of timeshares (tourist stay offers) to foreign citizens.

On Monday, the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, express that in the preliminary investigation there are elements that offer indications “that it was not a ‘call center’, but rather a an operations center of another nature«.

Last March, the US Department of the Treasury reported that it had imposed sanctions on eight Mexican companies that would be linked to the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) in the operation of fraud in the sale of timeshares in tourist destinations, often targeting US citizens.