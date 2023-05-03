Home » They find in crochet an opportunity for social reintegration
Crochet has become the best ally for four women deprived of liberty (MPL) of the Social Rehabilitation Center (Cereso), who have begun to manufacture outerwear to sell as a means of income. The foray into the fashion of weaving promotes social reintegration and, meanwhile, they plan to create a micro-enterprise in the field.

women knit crochet
Women deprived of liberty from CERESO make warm clothes to sell as a means of income

In the women’s ward in Cereso, a pile of skeins of yarn and yarn are stacked on the table to begin the day of learning and practice. Its creator is Alcira Peralta, MPL who learned the art of crochet in the artisan project promoted by the Red Cross during her stay at the Casa del Buen Pastor penitentiary and she transfers her knowledge to the MPL.

En the framework of the work of the inmates, ponchos, caps, stuffed animals and wool headbands can be appreciated as some of the accessories that comprise this list of items that are available for sale. Prices range from 30,000 to 120,000 Guaraníes (depending on the size and complexity of the designs). They combine creativity and color behind closed doors during 8 to 15 working hours a day, spinning the products with new life stories inspired by fashion and trends.

This working group was formed a month and a half ago at the suggestion of the prison in charge of the women’s area, Perla Mareco, to rescue dignity and promote social reintegration with many new knowledge of a quick and independent job. The coordination of the activity is the responsibility of the coordinator Hugo Riveros, who, in addition to obtaining the donation of raw materials from Casa San Pablo Bazar, goes after an institution that establishes a prison brand with the promotion and financing of woven products.

People interested in purchasing these products for the upcoming Mother’s Day, contact the cell phone (0985) 156-808.

