They find lifeless an elderly person in a house in San José de Oriente

They find lifeless an elderly person in a house in San José de Oriente

Helbert Ardila’s neighbors noticed his absence and when they looked for him inside his home, they found him dead and in a state of decomposition, which suggests that he must have been dead. This case happened in the Mirador Dos neighborhood of San José de Oriente, jurisdiction of La Paz, exactly in the sector known as El Basurero.

The victim’s body was lying on the floor of the house and showed signs of having received injuries with a knife.

It was learned through the corregidora, Daniela Piña, that the victim lived alone, was a native of the same town and her children visited her frequently.

Apparently he had a fight last Sunday with some people, which could have been the cause of the murder.

The Carabineros Police arrived at the scene of the events and commissioned with criminal officers to carry out the technical inspection of the corpse.

