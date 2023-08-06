They find lifeless María Fernanda, a Mexican who disappeared in Germany – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 6

On the afternoon of this Saturday, August 5, 2023, the Berlin police announced that María Fernanda Sánchez Castañeda was found dead by a passerby in the Teltow Canal, Adlershof. It should be remembered that the young Mexican disappeared in Germany since last Monday, July 22.

Through their social networks, the Berlin authorities reported the death of the native of Querétaro, pointing out that in the first instance, she does not show signs of violence or the like.

For its part, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) issued a publication announcing that the German authorities confirmed that the discovery of a deceased woman corresponds to the characteristics of María Fernanda Sánchez, thus ruling out that it can be treated from someone else.

María Fernanda’s family, through the SRE, also confirmed the young woman’s death in a brief information card.

“To the public opinion: with deep pain we inform you that today, August 5, the German police confirmed that our daughter María Fernanda was found dead. We appreciate the support and solidarity. We ask for respect for our daughter’s memory, for our mourning and for our privacy. We appreciate her discretion and understanding. Sánchez Castañeda family”, says the statement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

