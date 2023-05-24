They find new traces of the missing children in the Guaviare jungle

Diapers, tennis shoes, a cell phone accessory, a bottle cap and a towel are the new evidence found by the search and rescue brigades, which are trying to locate the four indigenous children who have disappeared since May 1, after the accident. of the plane in which they were mobilizing in the Guviare jungle.

The first thing that was found was a pair of tennis shoes, which, due to their size, would belong to a child under four years of age. Also a small used diaper and a green towel. These items were found some 560 meters from the western site of the Cessna 206, by a Nukak woman, who was advancing with another group of indigenous people and Special Forces commandos.

Subsequently, another diaper was located, a pink lid from a bottle and a black frame from a cell phone. These were 428 meters away to the northwest of the point of the accident.

The Military Forces indicated that, due to the state of these elements, the minors would have been there between approximately May 3 and 8, which allows us to deduce that there is a possibility that the four children came out alive from the accident and possibly did not suffer open wounds because no traces of blood were found.

With these new findings, two special operations planning tanks carry out the respective analyzes to determine what would have been the trajectory that the four children apparently took.

These new clues, which are added to the tracks located on May 18, confirm that the efforts being made are going in the right direction and for that reason the work of the combined search cells has been redoubled.

The search operations are advancing at a forced march with the intervention of more than 350 Colombians, both from State institutions, as well as from the civilian population and indigenous and peasant communities.

The commander of the special forces of the National Army, General Pedro Sánchez affirmed that “faith is intact”, and warned that the operations will continue until the children are found.

He stressed that so far his men have walked more than 600 kilometers, a distance similar to that between Bogotá and Popayán, in Cauca.

«If we as special operations are clear about something, it is that if we are assigned a mission, it is to fulfill it, no matter how difficult or impossible it may seem. I don’t know when this operation will end, when we find them, or when the logic of our tactics, techniques, and procedures indicate otherwise,” the officer said. with RSF

