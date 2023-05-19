They find rifles and ammunition in a house in Ilopango – Diario La Página

The Salvadoran Armed Forces reported this afternoon on the discovery of two cut-out assault rifles and ammunition, inside a house in the Altavista 1 residential area, in the municipality of Ilopango, in San Salvador.

According to the shared data, a group of soldiers was conducting a foot patrol in the area when they discovered the weapons inside the house.

The confiscation, delivered to the National Civil Police, according to the procedure, consists of:

24 rounds for 357

1 cartridge 7.62 mm

2 magazines for AK-47 rifle

3 magazines for M-16

1 lower set of mechanisms for Ak-47 rifle

1 AR-15 rifle cut in half

1 G-3 rifle cut in half

1 charger for G-3

Since the implementation of the emergency regime, the Salvadoran authorities have reported until the beginning of May, the confiscation of more than 2,720 firearms that have been confiscated in different operations.