In the Piedras Azules sector, Bosconia jurisdiction, the citizens notified the authorities about the discovery of a lifeless man, whose body was in an advanced state of decomposition and until now has not been identified.

The victim, apparently, was 30 years old and the causes of death are unknown because the conditions of the body, it was not possible to preliminarily establish if it had signs of violence such as gunshots or stab wounds.

Once the authorities inspected the area, they also removed the body, which was transferred to Forensic Medicine by CTI agents from the Prosecutor’s Office.

Presumably this person is Fernando Peña, a native of Bosconia and who had been missing for six days. This has not been confirmed by the authorities.

