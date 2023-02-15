Home News They find the body of a man in an advanced state of decomposition
News

They find the body of a man in an advanced state of decomposition

by admin
They find the body of a man in an advanced state of decomposition

In the Piedras Azules sector, Bosconia jurisdiction, the citizens notified the authorities about the discovery of a lifeless man, whose body was in an advanced state of decomposition and until now has not been identified.

The victim, apparently, was 30 years old and the causes of death are unknown because the conditions of the body, it was not possible to preliminarily establish if it had signs of violence such as gunshots or stab wounds.

Once the authorities inspected the area, they also removed the body, which was transferred to Forensic Medicine by CTI agents from the Prosecutor’s Office.

Presumably this person is Fernando Peña, a native of Bosconia and who had been missing for six days. This has not been confirmed by the authorities.

See also  Maneuver, tomorrow at 20 the vote of Confidence in the Senate. Minister Ciriani: compact majority

You may also like

Large-scale rain and snow fall and warming channel...

Comedians are criticized for making jokes about the...

Tolima proposes Millionaires to play in Ibagué

Rural revitalization is full of confidence and the...

The Atrato River is destroying Domingodó

The party group of the municipal government held...

Democracy or democide in Colombia – news

115 young people will start their work practices...

Wang Weizhong presided over a plenary meeting of...

Cooperative University of Colombia has a new director...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy