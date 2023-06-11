Home » They find the body of a young man who fell into the Magdalena river with his father
News

They find the body of a young man who fell into the Magdalena river with his father

by admin
They find the body of a young man who fell into the Magdalena river with his father

The Municipal Council for Disaster Risk Management of San Agustín confirmed the discovery of the lifeless body of Hamilton Samboni Chicangana, 22 years old, in the waters of the Magdalena River, in the jurisdiction of the village of El Carmen de San Agustín.

The body was rescued by relief agencies, including Firefighters and Civil Defense, with the support of the community. Subsequently, he was transferred to the local hospital so that the CTI (Technical Investigation Corps) units can carry out the respective tasks of removing the body.

It may interest you: Father and son disappeared after landslide in San Agustín

The Municipal Council for Disaster Risk Management also declared the report of another body in the river waters a false alarm. This situation was verified and ruled out by the competent authorities.

Access to the area where the rescue took place is difficult and communication is poor due to the lack of signal in the region. Despite the adversities, the search for Mr. Juan Carlos Samboni Delgado, 45 years old and Hamilton’s father, continues. So far, the father is still missing.

According to known information, both men disappeared on Wednesday, June 7, due to a landslide caused by the heavy rains that hit the area. The bodies of the father and son were dragged into the Magdalena River, creating a situation of great sadness and consternation in the community.

The community and relief agencies are working tirelessly in search efforts to find the second body. It is hoped that, with the joint effort, the well-deserved rest and closure can be provided to this painful situation for the family and the affected community.

You may also like

London: Members of King Charles’ Guard overturn at...

Merchants request the creation of a tax unit...

What is heterochromia? Its causes and effects on...

Step-by-step instructions: building a raised bed

I WISH YOU’RE ALIVE « cde News

Challenge Fest Colombia, a true challenge to skill...

A lot of training, a lot of exchange...

MUVH delivered more than 1,500 social housing in...

Magisterial presentation of the College of the Body...

Soccer Bundesliga: According to the media, Luca Waldschmidt...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy