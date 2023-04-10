Home News They find the lifeless body of a young man drowned in the Lempa River
News

They find the lifeless body of a young man drowned in the Lempa River

by admin
They find the lifeless body of a young man drowned in the Lempa River

The Armed Forces of El Salvador (FAES) reported that they found the lifeless body of a young man who drowned while bathing in the Lempa River in the area of ​​the Nuevo Edén bridge in San Juan, San Miguel.

“Naval Force divers recovered, 1.3 miles south of the Nuevo Edén Bridge in San Juan, a lifeless body that is presumed to be that of one of the people who disappeared yesterday,” FAES detailed on its social networks.

As reported in local media, the victim was 15 years old.

See also  The CCP shuts down U.S. audit institutions and pushes the supply chain away from China (Photos) | Ge Yushi Forced Labor | Human Rights in China

You may also like

They had a great experience at Chiquiprofesionales

Aldi: 110 years of cheap groceries | Economy...

President Karis: laws made on the run must...

They recover two stolen motorcycles in Neiva

New Era, New Journey, New Great Achievement·Looking at...

Munich: Two men are run over by S-Bahn...

Costa Rica detects malaria outbreak in the Caribbean...

Evacuations advance in areas surrounding the Nevado del...

Basketball, the Under 15 – Abruzzo National Youth...

The United States sends a destroyer to waters...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy