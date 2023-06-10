Home » They find the missing children in the jungle of Guaviare!
News

They find the missing children in the jungle of Guaviare!

by admin
They find the missing children in the jungle of Guaviare!

In the midst of an intense search after the tragic accident of a small plane in the Guaviare jungle, the Military Forces have managed to find the four children who were missing.

After tracking them with the help of more than 100 members of the Special Forces and search dogs, the minors were located safely, far from the place where the single engine of HK2803 crashed.

The children’s names are Solemni Ranoque Mucutuy, 9 years old; Tien Noriel Mucutuy, 4 years old; Crisstin Nerimam Mucutuy, who turned 1 year old in the jungle; and Leslie Bombai Mucutuy, 13 years old. His discovery brings great relief to his family and the entire community.

Authorities had previously reported that Wilson, a 5-year-old Belgian Sheepdog trained in search and rescue, had also gone missing during the search. There was speculation that the dog might have found the missing children. However, it is unknown if Wilson was directly involved in locating the minors.

It may interest you: The dog that was looking for the missing minors in Guaviare was lost

The children are expected to be transferred to San José del Guaviare, where they will receive care and the necessary support. The authorities will issue official statements to provide more details about the rescue and the condition of the children.

This successful discovery is a reason for joy and hope in the midst of such a delicate situation. The dedication and effort of the search and rescue teams, as well as the support of the community, have been instrumental in achieving this positive result.

See also  Shanghai On September 17, 2022, there were no new confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia, no new cases of local asymptomatic infections, 16 newly imported confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia, and 9 new cases of imported asymptomatic infections__Shanghai health committee

It is worth mentioning that on May 18, the Civil Aeronautics confirmed the recovery of the three adult bodies that lost their lives in the tragic accident in Caquetá of the Cessna 206 aircraft registration HK2803.

This fact has been classified as a true miracle due to the survival scene that these four minors had to face, leaving clues that were compiled by the authorities and that also led to the authorities.

You may also like

The Minister of Agriculture receives an appeal from...

The search continues for Wilson, a key in...

Ultralight plane on take-off crashes into car –...

The Ifrane Declaration on “the values ​​of education...

Arlis Milan Mosquera, writer and condo educator

Assemini ballot: polling stations set up, voting on...

U.S. Republicans oppose Trump’s indictment… “Serious injustice” “shameless...

The UN sent a positive message to the...

Champions League: Manchester City – Inter LIVE e...

The extermination of Lidice: The logic of terror...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy