There is nothing more disgusting than finding a “surprise ingredient” in food, since this shows how unhealthy some restaurants can be when preparing the dishes, which can put health and even health at risk. life of some people.

But what happened in a Korean restaurant in New York goes further, as a couple denounced on social networks that they had found nothing more and nothing less than a huge dead rat in their bowl of soup.

The couple identified as Eunice Lucero-Lee and Jason Lee shared the photo and video of their soup on networks, where the rat can clearly be seen. The image quickly went viral and they decided to go to legal instances to report what happened at the well-known Gammeeok restaurant, located in Manhattan’s Koreatown.

“We ordered sogogi gukbap, which is some kind of hearty Korean beef soup,” Eunice said. In addition, the couple indicated that they had been customers of this restaurant for several years and that they had never experienced an incident like this.

The couple did not hesitate to file a lawsuit against the Korean restaurant, alleging that they suffered “serious and permanent personal injuries.”

For its part, the restaurant defended itself by showing videos made by the administrators of the place, where you can see how they prepare the soup and at no time can you distinguish the dead rat. However, the New York Department of Health conducted an inspection at the facility and found several details to consider.

