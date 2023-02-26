Home News They fooled everyone! This is how ‘La frunita’ sounds, the new song by Poncho Zuleta and Juanda Caribe
They fooled everyone! This is how 'La frunita' sounds, the new song by Poncho Zuleta and Juanda Caribe

They fooled everyone! This is how ‘La frunita’ sounds, the new song by Poncho Zuleta and Juanda Caribe

The best vallenato marketing strategy! There is no doubt: for several weeks, the whole country was talking about ‘La fruna’ by Poncho Zuleta. While everyone believed that the 73-year-old vallenato singer had fallen in love with a 32-year-old girl, he was promoting his new hit with the influencer Juanda Caribe: ‘La frunita’.

The musical collaboration went out to the public this Saturday, one day after Zuleta Poncho will celebrate the supposed birthday of María Laura Marriaga, who posed as Poncho’s girlfriend as part of the promotional strategy.

The video featured the performance of the actress and model Eileen Roca and the actor Diego Trujillowho play the role of ‘old lover‘ y ‘the frunita‘ (young woman). “It’s that I already crowned now that I’m gray-haired / The fruna that I conquered has made me very young,” says a part of the song that premiered this Saturday at 6:00 p.m. on YouTube.

