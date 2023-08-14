Home » THEY FORCED A SINGLE MOTHER TO EXPLORATORY SEX IN THE NORTH OF THE COUNTRY « cde News
THEY FORCED A SINGLE MOTHER TO EXPLORATORY SEX IN THE NORTH OF THE COUNTRY

CHORE (Reflection, Special Envoy) A few days ago something unexpected happened in the city of Chore where a group of men, let’s call them lunatics, sadists and perverse men in a performance where they seized a single mother as a victim where one of them approached as the alleged lover, that is, he convinced her that he liked her and that he had plans with her, this gullible woman obviously felt stalked by the intentions of the pretending teacher, so the relationship began and the damsel began to frequent this floripon’s house until one day he told her He proposes a miravolante relationship and he murmured in her ear my love, I want you to give me the satisfaction of having my fantasy with you, the woman says that she closed her eyes and thought, does she want to suck my dick? She wants to do me from behind? She wants me to give her the black kiss? Well, many ideas crossed my mind, but not what he proposed to me directly, I want to have a threesome where I want my friend to participate, and she, astonished, told him what? Well today it is normal where sexual fantasies are practiced, for example exploratory where sex is practiced in groups or with different orientations, including more men or more women, or the most intimate ones where other kisses are tried, or objects are included and so on. escalating to sado masochism

The victim took two months to file a complaint due to fear and shame, but the floripon teacher was asking her again and with other friends and she was surprised because the day that dawned felt like old Europe after the Second World War ( devastated) And she was already afraid of this type of fantasies, the victim said, I am not a nun, I like to have a complete relationship but with my partner and not sharing my supposed boyfriend with his soccer player friend, who had been, according to sources, he also likes to be pushed, where there is a Rivas clan in the city of Chore where they even involve the current mayor himself, said the devastated woman where they had to put drinks and pills on her to get to consummate the vandalism, Next week they will know who the participants were with photos and facts, where we will be at the Santani Prosecutor’s Office to collect the precise data and find out who the depraved trio are.

