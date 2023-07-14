They forecast a devaluation of the dollar against currencies in Europe and Latin America

The dollar could depreciate compared to other currencies, such as the euro, the Brazilian real, the Colombian peso, the Japanese yen, the Swiss franc and the British pound, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing US hedge funds.

According to AllianceBernstein (AB) and UBS Asset Management, the devaluation of the US currency is due to the tough monetary policy of the US Federal Reserve, which has a negative impact on the economy of the North American country.

“Broadly, we would probably assume the US dollar has peaked and there may be room for other currencies to outperform in the second half of 2023-2024,” said Brad Gibson, co-head of Asia-Pacific fixed income at AB. . He explained that the trend is due to the economic slowdown and the possibility that the Federal Reserve will begin to reduce the main interest rate.

According to Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data obtained by Bloomberg, hedge funds became net sellers of dollars for the first time since March. In addition, the agency’s US currency index fell to a 15-month low.

Against this background, Jim Leaviss, head of public fixed income investment at M&G Investments, is selling dollars against the yen. “There are a lot of currency opportunities right now,” he said, noting that “quite a lot of emerging currency markets look cheap.”

In turn, UBS prefers Latin American currencies, such as those of Brazil, Colombia, Chile and Mexico, each of which has strengthened against the dollar this year. Shamaila Khan, head of fixed income at UBS, commented that the attraction of Latin American currencies is their “high yield”, of more than 10%. “We expect a weaker dollar in the second half,” she predicted.

For his part, veteran investor Rajeev De Mello, who buys Mexican pesos and Indian rupees, also believes that the Federal Reserve’s high interest rates “remove one of the supports for the dollar.” with RT

