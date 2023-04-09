Home News They forecast winds with gusts of up to 40 kilometers per hour this Saturday
They forecast winds with gusts of up to 40 kilometers per hour this Saturday

For this Saturday, gusty winds are expected to reach speeds of up to 40 kilometers per hour (km/h), the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (MARN) said in its report.

According to the report, prepared by the meteorologist Jonathan Hernández, the wind will be from the Northeast, with speeds between 10 and 20 km/h, and there is the possibility of some gusts between 30 and 40 km/h, in the west of the country, with emphasis on high areas.

Hernández stated that also, in the afternoon, there will be the entry of the sea breeze, from the Southeast, with speeds between 07 and 15 km/h.

Despite the winds, the expert explained that the environment will remain extremely warm at midday and from warm to cool at night and early morning.

In addition, the sky will generally remain slightly to partly cloudy, with a slight increase in cloudiness over the central and western volcanic range, as well as the northeastern area. “In these sectors there is a low probability of light rains at the end of the afternoon or early hours of the night. In the rest of the country, the occurrence of rains is not expected,” added the meteorologist.

