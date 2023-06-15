Home » They form a working platform between Ande and the Municipality of Hernandarias for the preservation of the Acaray River
News

by admin
Aspect of the work meeting for the formation of the agreement for the preservation of the water channel between both institutions.

In the auditorium of the Municipality of Hernandarias, in a conversation between representatives of the municipal institution and the National Electricity Association (Ande), the formation of the first work platform between both institutions began, whose objective It is the preservation of the Acaray river bed, through very relevant projects that would benefit the Hernandari citizens.

Present at the event were Professor Hugo Benítez, general director of the cabinet, representing the community chief, Nelson Cano, Dr. Ana Giménez, head of the watershed management section, Eng. José Ferraro and Eng. Juan Osorio from the watershed management department, Engineer Gloria Zárate, environmental director of the municipal institution, was also present.

The municipal administration of the communal chief, in this way is focused on the prioritization of care for the environment and with these significant conformations a great advance is made regarding this project.

