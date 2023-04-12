This Wednesday afternoon they found the citizen lifeless Cyrus Sanchez, inside a roomhe Manhattan motel located at the exit of Valledupar on the road that leads to the municipality of La Paz.

According to judicial sources, the causes of death of the elderly They will have to be determined by professionals. of Legal Medicine.

Sánchez had entered the place in the morning hours and his body was found hours later by site employees who notified authorities.

the body of man, native of San Diego, it was inspected by members of the judicial police who were in charge of carrying out the preliminary investigations.