They found a missing plane in Guaviare

In the same place where they discovered the plane and the body of one of the deceased passengers. The other travelers are still being searched in the area. The plane, which had been missing since May 1, was finally located in the jungle of San José del Guaviare after a 370-hour search.

One of the seven occupants of the aircraft was found dead inside, according to information provided by the Unified Command Post. The Civil Aeronautics explained that neither inside the aircraft nor in its surroundings were the other six occupants, including four minors.

On the afternoon of May 15, a dog discovered a pink bottle belonging to one of the children who is still missing. For the rescue body, the discovery offered hope. The plane was discovered in Palma Rosa, a village in the municipality of Solano Caquetá, a rural area. The Apaporis River, which serves as the boundary between Guaviare and Caquetá, is where the crashed plane disappeared 15 days earlier.

The plane, with registration HK 2803, would have traveled between Araracuara and San José del Guaviare when an engine failure forced the pilot to declare an emergency.

Following the discovery on Tuesday, the National Organization of Indigenous Peoples of the Colombian Amazon (Opiac) and members of the Military Forces, Colombian Air Force, Civil Defense, National Fire Department, Colombian Red Cross and Search and Rescue Service SAR will continue their search in the surrounding jungle.

Aerocivil began an investigation into the case to determine the reasons for the plane crash after learning of the crash of the plane.