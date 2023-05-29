Home » They found remains in the rural area of ​​Valledupar
They found remains in the rural area of ​​Valledupar

The CTI members of the Prosecutor’s Office were in charge of the investigation into remains found in the township of Aguas Blancas, rural area of ​​Valledupar.

The bone structure was found by the inhabitants of the area in the middle of the rain that occurred last Saturday afternoon.

The remains were apparently buried 60 meters from the right side of the road that connects Aguas Blancas with Mariangola.

According to community versions, the victim could be a young Venezuelan who disappeared several days ago.
However, professionals from the Institute of Legal Medicine will be in charge of identifying the victim.

