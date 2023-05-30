THEY FOUND THE SEMI-NAKED BODY OF AN ELDERLY WOMAN, LATER IT WAS DETERMINED THAT THEY BEATED TO DEAD « cde News

PEDRO JUAN CABALLERO (Special Envoy) Half-naked and with a head injury, the body of an elderly woman, presumably indigenous, was found this Sunday afternoon in a sector of the Portal 1 fraction of the María Victoria neighborhood, almost two blocks from of the international border line. It is not ruled out that she was killed elsewhere and then dumped at the location of the discovery.

Residents of the Portal 1 fraction of the María Victoria neighborhood reported to the police this Sunday afternoon the discovery in the middle of a pasture of the lifeless body of an elderly woman, apparently indigenous.

The jurisdictional 15th Police Station of the former Cerro Corá’i neighborhood, Homicide and Criminalistics personnel, in addition to the prosecutorial unit of the Public Ministry on duty, intervened. In its daily report, the 15th Police Station of the former Cerro Corá’i neighborhood reported that the deceased – 50 years old – is a native of Horqueta, Concepción. Similarly, the forensic examination revealed that her death was caused by blows to the head with a blunt object, stone.

After the body was transferred to the morgue of the Regional Hospital, at around 7:15 p.m., the citizen JUANA ISABEL AGUIRRE SILVA, 35, a neighbor of the Villa Guillermina fraction of the same neighborhood, arrived, who said she was the daughter of the deceased and provided a birth certificate identifying her as ANALIA AGUIRRE SILVA, 50 years old, with birth certificate No. 2,797,049, born on August 23, 1972, in the district of Horqueta, department of Concepción.

In his award, the forensic doctor of the Public Ministry Marcos Prieto diagnosed as the probable cause of death “serious head trauma, produced by blows with a blunt weapon, presumably stone.”

The investigation of this alleged case of murder is in charge of the Regional Investigations of the National Police in coordination with the Prosecutor’s Office.

