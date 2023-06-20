They frustrated a new invasion attempt in the Valledupar cession area

The attempts to seize the cession areas of the Chiriquí neighborhood, south of Valledupar, do not give the community any respite. On Monday morning, the authorities again had to evict a group of people who tried to seize public land.

The operation was carried out with the Municipal Government Secretariat, the National Police and the Municipal Ombudsman, among other institutions.

The eviction was against a group of subjects who have repeatedly tried to appropriate part of the landsince the other is in the hands of a citizen who has a lawsuit with the spokesmen of the neighborhood.

“There are two different issues here: the first is part of a process carried out by the First Police Inspection, this is about a person who was there in a settlement before 2016, and on the other hand, There is another area of ​​the municipality, which is where we have carried out the intervention today (Monday) for the recovery of the space.“, explained Felipe Murgas, secretary of municipal government.

However, the invaders have maintained a confrontation with the inhabitants who protect the cession areas.

Mayerlis Camelo, president of the Community Action Board of the sector, confirmed that some of the invaders launched strong threats against various members of the community.

One of the intimidated was Lurlenis Yojana Jiménez Núñez, who was told that she was going to be persecuted and that she would be held accountable before a person deprived of liberty in a city prison. Besides, the community denounced that some invaders carried firearms.

“The community states that some armed people showed up at the scene and the National Police seized a traumatic pistol“Added the Secretary of Government.

Nevertheless, the fact aroused anxiety in the inhabitants of the neighborhoodwho indicated that the attempts to fully seize the land is due to the fact that they have not yet been able to definitively withdraw a citizen who seized part of the property.

This is a man who, when founding the sector, was left to take care of the cession area because he had nowhere to live, but now he claims to have rights to the land and started a legal process.

However, the inhabitants assured that behind that person are the other subjects interested in seizing all the cession areas in order to sell them.

“They have gained strength there because they have been selling those properties. They say (the administrative authorities) that because it is the land of the municipality they can evict it at any time, but why has this process taken so long?“, reproached Mayerli Camelo, president of the JAC.

Meanwhile the administrative and police authorities managed to evict the new space that had been invaded to give a part of tranquility to the community.

