“They gave us 24 hours to leave the area”: ​​Humanitarian Demining soldiers

Members of the Humanitarian Demining Battalion No. 5, which carries out work to remove antipersonnel mines in the municipality of Baraya, in northern Huila, are in a dangerous situation.

Eighteen uniformed officers that make up this battalion have launched a distress call, stating that they feel abandoned and in imminent danger. The residents of the area have also requested that they withdraw due to fear of possible reprisals, and they consider the security provided by the 14 soldiers of the IX Brigade insufficient.

On May 31, FARC dissidents attacked the battalion, setting fire to the vehicle in which they were traveling. Although they respected the lives of the uniformed men, the criminals stole all their belongings and the material used to search for explosive devices. In addition, they were given a period of 24 hours to leave the area.

One of the affected soldiers stated: “They gave us 24 hours to leave the territories, they did not want to remove us. The civilian population no longer allows us to be in their homes or on their land, let alone near them, due to fear of reprisals.”

This situation highlights the serious risk situation in which the members of the Demining Battalion No. 5 find themselves, who decided to publicize the situation through a video that has been broadcast on networks and regional and national media.

The removal of antipersonnel mines is an essential task for the protection of the life and well-being of the inhabitants of the region, so it is essential to guarantee the adequate conditions for its development.

The uniformed men requested the intervention of the Ombudsman’s Office, Human Rights Organisms, the Red Cross, to intercede for them.