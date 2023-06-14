Home » They get ready for two world events
Julian Andres Santa

Risaralda’s underwater activities will have the best of its athletes in the next two World Cups. This is how yesterday the departmental Governor, Víctor Manuel Tamayo, made the traditional delivery of the flag. On the one hand, Nikol Dayanna Ortega will be at the World Junior Finswimming Championships in the Pool, from June 19 to 24 in Cairo, Egypt, accompanied by her coach Cristhian Delgado and judge José David Castro.

The other two representatives of this discipline are Oriana Ospina and Juan Alberto López, members of the Colombian women’s and men’s teams that will participate in the Underwater Rugby World Championship in Montreal, Canada, from July 7 to 15 of this year.

